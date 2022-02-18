Technology
Technology Sector Update for 02/18/2022: LASR, VNT, APPN, INTC

Technology stocks were retreating Friday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) sinking 1.3% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 1.5% after Intel (INTC), at its annual investor meeting on Thursday, projected full-year 2022 adjusted EPS narrowly trailing the $3.51 per share analyst mean. Intel shares were down 6.3% this afternoon.

In other company news, nLIGHT (LASR) dropped almost 18% after the specialty chipmaker late Thursday reported Q4 results trailing analyst estimates and also projected Q1 revenue in a range of $61 million to $67 million, lagging the Capital IQ consensus expecting $69.8 million in revenue for the three months ending March 31.

Vontier (VNT) was rising 0.5%, reversing a recent decline that followed the technical components and software firm late Thursday reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.83 per share, down from $0.87 per share during the year-ago period, while net sales fell 30.4% year-over-year to $790.2 million, trailing the $815.5 million Street view.

Appian (APPN) climbed over 13% after the automation technology company reported Q4 results exceeding Wall Street estimates and also projected Q1 and FY22 results topping analyst expectations. Excluding one-time items, Appian's net loss was $0.16 per share on $105 million in revenue compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.23 per share adjusted loss on $95.3 million in Q4 revenue.

