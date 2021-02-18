Technology Sector Update for 02/18/2021: UCTT,SSYS,MSFT,SFTW,BKSY

Technology stocks were well above their midday lows in late trade, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Thursday slipping 0.4% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 0.7% this afternoon.

In company news, Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) slid 4% despite the chipmaking subsystems company reporting better-than-expected Q4 financial results and projecting non-GAAP net income and revenue for the current quarter exceeding Wall Street forecasts. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.81 per share during the three months ended Dec. 25 on $369.6 million in revenue, beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting adjusted Q4 earnings of $0.71 per share on $365.1 million in revenue.

Fastly (FSLY) tumbled 15.5% after Oppenheimer trimmed its price target for the cloud processing platform company by $15 to $110 a share but leaving its outperform rating for the company's stock intact.

Stratasys (SSYS) also declined almost 15% after the 3-D printers company announced its purchase of UK-based industrial stereolithography firm RP Support Ltd. Financial terms were not disclosed but Stratasys said the deal was expected to add slightly to its non-GAAP earnings and revenue by the end of 2021.

On the winning side, Osprey Technology Acquisition (SFTW) jumped out to a more than 28% gain after the blank check company Thursday said it has agreed to combine with BlackSky Holdings, a geospatial intelligence, imagery and data analytics company. After closing, the merged company will trade on the NYSE using the BKSY ticker symbol.

