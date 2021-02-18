Technology Sector Update for 02/18/2021: TWLO, IQ, NICE, XLK, SOXX

Technology firms were down during pre-bell Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 1.1% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) retreated 1%.

Twilio (TWLO) was up 9% after posting on Wednesday Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.04, flat from a year ago. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ had called for a $0.07 loss per share.

Meanwhile, iQIYI (IQ) lost more than 11% despite reporting late Wednesday it narrowed its Q4 net loss to RMB2.10 ($0.32) per American depositary share from RMB3.43 per ADS a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected a loss of RMB2.54 per ADS.

NICE (NICE) also retreated more than 9% during premarket trading. The company reported Q4 adjusted net earnings Thursday of $1.61 per diluted share, up from $1.58 a year ago. The consensus of analysts polled by Capital IQ was $1.56.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.