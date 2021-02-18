Technology Sector Update for 02/18/2021: SSYS,MSFT,SFTW,BKSY

Technology stocks were mostly lower, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Thursday slipping 0.8% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 1.0% this afternoon.

In company news, Fastly (FSLY) tumbled more than 12% after Oppenheimer trimmed its price target for the cloud processing platform company by $15 to $110 a share but leaving its outperform rating for the company's stock intact.

Stratasys (SSYS) also declined over 12% after the 3-D printers company announced its purchase of UK-based industrial stereolithography firm RP Support Ltd. Financial terms were not disclosed but Stratasys said the deal was expected to add slightly to its non-GAAP earnings and revenue by the end of 2021.

On the winning side, Osprey Technology Acquisition (SFTW) jumped out to a nearly 26% gain after the blank check company Thursday said it has agreed to combine with BlackSky Holdings, a geospatial intelligence, imagery and data analytics company. After closing, the merged company will trade on the NYSE using the BKSY ticker symbol.

