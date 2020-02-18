Technology Sector Update for 02/18/2020: TSEM, AAPL, LDOS, MSFT, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: -0.19%

AAPL: -2.26%

IBM: -0.55%

CSCO: -0.49%

GOOG: -0.25%

Technology heavyweights were trading lower pre-bell Tuesday.

Early movers include:

(-) Tower Semiconductor (TSEM), which was down more than 5% as it reported Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.22, down from $0.41 a year ago and missing the $0.26 average Street forecast compiled by Capital IQ.

(-) Apple (AAPL) was slipping by over 2% after saying it does not expect to meet its revenue guidance for fiscal Q2 ending March 31 due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Apple previously said it expected fiscal Q2 revenue to be between $63.0 billion and $67.0 billion.

(+) Leidos Holdings (LDOS) was up more than 2% after it posted Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.51 per share, up from $1.10 per share a year ago and higher than the $1.34 per share consensus estimate from a Capital IQ poll of analysts.

