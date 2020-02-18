Technology Sector Update for 02/18/2020: ICLK,DELL,LDOS,TSEM,AAPL

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT +1.18%

AAPL -1.73%

IBM +0.27%

CSCO -0.81%

GOOG +0.33%

Technology stocks were mostly lower late Tuesday after sector heavyweight Apple (AAPL) warned it likely won't meet its fiscal Q2 revenue targets because of the COVID-19 outbreak. At last look, the shares of technology stocks in the S&P 500 were falling 0.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sinking 1.4%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) iClick Interactive Asia (ICLK) climbed 5.4% after the internet-marketing company announced the purchase of an 80% stake in Optimal Power, a wholly-owned unit of Creative Big, which in turn is owned by Hong Kong entrepreneur Kenny Sin Nang Chiu. Financial terms of the transaction were not announced but iClick said Creative Big will provide Optimal Power with selected media licensing assets in Asia as part of the deal. iClick also said it will fund the acquisition by issuing American depository shares valued at $3.90 each, or about 7% above the volume-weighted average price for the stock over the prior 14 days through last Friday, Feb. 14.

In other sector news:

(+) Leidos Holdings (LDOS) rose 8.9% after the information technology firm Tuesday reported Q4 financial results exceeding Wall Street expectations and guided FY20 revenue also topping analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, it earned $1.51 per share on $2.95 billion in revenue, beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.34 per share on $2.86 billion in revenue.

(-) Dell Technologies (DELL) was narrowly lower after the computer hardware company Tuesday announced the $2.1 billion sale of its RSA cybersecurity business to a consortium led by Symphony Technology Group, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board and AlpInvest Partners. The proposed cash transaction includes the company's RSA Archer, RSA NetWitness Platform, RSA SecurID, RSA Fraud and Risk Intelligence and RSA Conference segments.

(-) Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) dropped over 10% after Tuesday reporting non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.22 per share, down from $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.26 per share adjusted profit. Revenue slipped 6.9% from year-ago levels to $305.7 million, also lagging the $312.1 million Street view.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.