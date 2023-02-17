Technology Sector Update for 02/17/2023: PDFS, DASH, COHU, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were leaning lower premarket Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down 0.8% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was recently declining by 0.7%.

PDF Solutions (PDFS) was gaining over 2% in value after it reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $0.19 per diluted share, up from $0.07 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.11.

DoorDash (DASH) reported Q4 revenue of $1.82 billion, up from $1.3 billion a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $1.76 billion. DoorDash was recently climbing past 5%.

Cohu (COHU) was over 4% lower after it reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $0.70 per diluted share, down from $0.72 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.60.

