Technology
PDFS

Technology Sector Update for 02/17/2023: PDFS, DASH, COHU, XLK, SOXX

February 17, 2023 — 09:05 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were leaning lower premarket Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down 0.8% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was recently declining by 0.7%.

PDF Solutions (PDFS) was gaining over 2% in value after it reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $0.19 per diluted share, up from $0.07 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.11.

DoorDash (DASH) reported Q4 revenue of $1.82 billion, up from $1.3 billion a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $1.76 billion. DoorDash was recently climbing past 5%.

Cohu (COHU) was over 4% lower after it reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $0.70 per diluted share, down from $0.72 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.60.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PDFS
DASH
COHU
XLK
SOXX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.