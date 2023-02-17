Technology Sector Update for 02/17/2023: HUBS, CGNX, USM

Tech stocks were lower, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) slipping 1.7% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor index was falling past 2% Friday afternoon.

In company news, HubSpot (HUBS) shares rose 10% after Q4 results exceeded market expectations. The company late Thursday reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $1.11 per diluted share, up from $0.58 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.82.

Cognex (CGNX) dropped 12%, a day after the company posted lower Q4 profit. Adjusted earnings fell to $0.27 per diluted share from $0.30 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.31.

United States Cellular (USM) jumped 22%, even after the company on Thursday reported a Q4 net loss of $0.33 per diluted share, compared with earnings of $0.31 a year earlier.

