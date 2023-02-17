Technology
Technology Sector Update for 02/17/2023: CGNX, DBX, MSFT

February 17, 2023 — 03:14 pm EST

Technology stocks fell late Friday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) falling 1.4% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index sinking 1.6%.

In company news, Cognex (CGNX) dropped more than 13%, a day after the company posted a lower Q4 profit. Adjusted earnings fell to $0.27 per diluted share from $0.30 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.31.

Dropbox (DBX) shares shed over 11% after Morningstar downgraded the stock to hold from buy with a $26 price target following the company's year-over-year drop in Q4 earnings.

Microsoft (MSFT) fell nearly 2% after Reuters reported that the company is exploring an option that would allow advertisers to insert links within responses generated by the company's artificial intelligence-powered Bing search engine.

