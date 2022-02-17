Technology
Technology Sector Update for 02/17/2022: INFA,FSLY,PLTR,MRIN

Technology stocks were falling sharply this afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Thursday declining 2.8% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index sinking 3.4% in late trade.

In company news, Informatica (INFA) slid nearly 29% after the cloud-management company reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.20 per share, down compared with its 0.21 per share profit during the year-ago quarter and lagging the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share.

Fastly (FSLY) slumped almost 33% after the edge cloud platform company said it expects a non-GAAP FY22 net loss of between $0.60 to $0.50 per share, lagging the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.48 per share normalized loss this year. It also sees FY22 revenue in a range of $400 million to $410 million compared with the $419 million Street view.

Palantir Technologies' (PLTR) dropped 14% after the counterterrorism software firm reported a drop in adjusted Q4 net income to $0.02 per share compared with a $0.03 per share non-GAAP profit during the final three months of 2020 and lagging the Capital IQ consensus expecting Palantir to earn $0.04 per share, excluding one-time times during the three months ended Dec. 31.

To the upside, Marin Software (MRIN) rose over 14% after the company overnight said it integrated TikTok's Ad Manager with its flagship MarinOne online advertising platform, allowing advertisers to optimize TikTok campaigns alongside other paid social media, paid search, e-commerce, display, and app campaigns.

