Technology Sector Update for 02/17/2022: FSLY,PLTR,MRIN

Technology stocks were falling hard again, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Thursday dropping 1.8% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index sinking 2.3% this afternoon.

In company news, Fastly (FSLY) slumped 31% after the edge cloud platform company said it expects a non-GAAP FY22 net loss of between $0.60 to $0.50 per share, lagging the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.48 per share normalized loss this year. It also sees FY22 revenue in a range of $400 million to $410 million compared with the $419 million Street view.

Palantir Technologies' (PLTR) dropped over 11% after the counterterrorism software firm reported a drop in adjusted Q4 net income to $0.02 per share compared with a $0.03 per share non-GAAP profit during the final three months of 2020 and lagging the Capital IQ consensus expecting Palantir to earn $0.04 per share, excluding one-time times during the three months ended Dec. 31.

Marin Software (MRIN) rose almost 20% after the company overnight said it integrated TikTok's Ad Manager with its flagship MarinOne online advertising platform, allowing advertisers to optimize TikTok campaigns alongside other paid social media, paid search, e-commerce, display, and app campaigns.

