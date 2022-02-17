Technology Sector Update for 02/17/2022: DASH, PLTR, CSCO, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were retreating premarket Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.83% lower and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently down more than 1%.

DoorDash (DASH) was gaining over 22% in value after it booked a Q4 net loss of $0.45 per share, compared with a loss of $2.67 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated a GAAP loss of $0.27 per share.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) was over 9% lower as it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.02 per diluted share, down from $0.03 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $0.04.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) was advancing by more than 3% after it reported fiscal Q2 non-GAAP EPS late Wednesday of $0.84, compared with $0.79 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.81.

