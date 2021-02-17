Technology Sector Update for 02/17/2021: CSOD, MVIS, WIX, XLK, SOXX

Technology
Technology firms were down during pre-bell Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.3% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) retreated 0.5%.

Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) rose more than 17% after the company reported Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.64, up from $0.43 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected earnings of $0.27 a share.

Wix.com (WIX) also gained more than 3% after it reported a Q4 adjusted loss of $0.03 per share, compared with earnings of $0.39 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected a loss of $0.11 per share.

Meanwhile, Microvision (MVIS) retreated more than 3% after announcing on Tuesday it has struck a $50 million at-the-market equity offering deal with Craig-Hallum Capital Group, allowing it to sell shares from time to time.

