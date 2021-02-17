Technology Sector Update for 02/17/2021: ADI,SITM,NXPI,MSTR

Technology stocks pared a portion of their Wednesday slide, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF slipping 0.9% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 1.5% this afternoon.

In company news, Analog Devices (ADI) was fractionally higher in late Wednesday trade, reversing a 3.4% midday decline, after the chipmaker reported adjusted net income of $1.44 per share for its fiscal Q1 ended Dec. 31, improving on a $1.03 per share non-GAAP profit during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.12 per share. Revenue increased 20% year-over-year to $1.56 billion, also topping the $1.51 billion analyst mean.

MicroStrategy (MSTR) dropped 1.1% after the business analytics company Wednesday priced an upsized $900 million private placement of 0% convertible senior notes due 2027, adding an extra $300 million of the notes to the offering over its original plans. The notes have an initial conversion price of $1,432.46 per share and can be redeemed at any time at 100% of the principal amount. The company expects to use the net proceeds to acquire additional bitcoin.

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) slid 2.5% after Wednesday saying it temporarily idled its two manufacturing facilities in Austin, Texas, due to "unusually severe winter weather conditions" disrupting electricity and natural gas services throughout the state. The chipmaker said it will resume operations as quickly as possible, adding its other manufacturing facilities are still operating.

SiTime (SITM) slid 4.4% after late Tuesday disclosing plans for a public offering of 1.5 million common shares and a concurrent secondary offering of another 1.5 million shares now owned by Japanese semiconductor company MegaChips. SiTime expects to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including working capital and sales and marketing.

