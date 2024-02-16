News & Insights

Technology
TTD

Technology Sector Update for 02/16/2024: TTD, AMAT, TOST, XLK, XSD

February 16, 2024 — 08:53 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were gaining premarket Friday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was advancing by 0.7% recently.

The Trade Desk (TTD) was rallying by over 17% after it reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $0.41 per diluted share, up from $0.38 a year earlier.

Applied Materials (AMAT) was over 10% higher after it reported fiscal Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $2.13 per diluted share, up from $2.03 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.91.

Toast (TOST) was up more than 8% after it reported a Q4 loss of $0.07 per diluted share, narrowing from a loss of $0.19 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast a loss of $0.11 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TTD
AMAT
TOST
XLK
XSD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.