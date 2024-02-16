Technology Sector Update for 02/16/2024: TTD, AMAT, TOST, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were gaining premarket Friday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was advancing by 0.7% recently.

The Trade Desk (TTD) was rallying by over 17% after it reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $0.41 per diluted share, up from $0.38 a year earlier.

Applied Materials (AMAT) was over 10% higher after it reported fiscal Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $2.13 per diluted share, up from $2.03 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.91.

Toast (TOST) was up more than 8% after it reported a Q4 loss of $0.07 per diluted share, narrowing from a loss of $0.19 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast a loss of $0.11 per share.

