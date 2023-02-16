Technology
Technology Sector Update for 02/16/2023: TSLA, META, DOCU

February 16, 2023 — 03:16 pm EST

Technology stocks fell late Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) falling 0.4% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index sinking 0.9%.

In company news, Tesla (TSLA) fell 1.4% after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the electric vehicle maker is recalling as many as 362,758 cars equipped with full self-driving beta software that "may cause a crash."

Meta Platforms (META) slid 0.9% after Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said the company is rolling out channels to its Instagram social media platform.

DocuSign (DOCU) was rising over 5% after the company said it plans to cut its workforce by about 10% as part of a restructuring plan to support its growth and profitability.

