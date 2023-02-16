Technology
Technology Sector Update for 02/16/2023: DOCU, TSLA, GOOG, GOOGL

February 16, 2023 — 01:44 pm EST

Technology stocks were lower Thursday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) slipping 0.7% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index (SOX) falling 1.3% this afternoon.

In company news, DocuSign (DOCU) was rising over 4% after the company plans to cut its workforce by about 10% as part of a restructuring plan to support its growth and profitability.

Tesla (TSLA) was down 1.5% after multiple media outlets reported, citing a Workers United Upstate New York union's filing with the US National Labor Relations Board, that it has fired dozens of employees from its Buffalo plant in New York. Employees in New York had launched a campaign to organize a union, the reports said.

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) was flat. Its YouTube's Chief Executive Susan Wojcicki said she is stepping down from her role. Wojcicki will be succeeded by Neal Mohan, who was previously the video streaming platform's chief product officer.

