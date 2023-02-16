Technology Sector Update for 02/16/2023: DDOG, EPAM, CSCO, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were retreating premarket Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) were recently slipping past 1%.

Datadog (DDOG) reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.26 per diluted share, up from $0.20 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $0.19. Datadog was shedding over 9% in value recently.

EPAM Systems (EPAM) reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $2.93 per diluted share, up from $2.76 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.68. EPAM Systems was down more than 5% recently.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) was climbing past 3% after it reported fiscal Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $0.88 per share, up from $0.84 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.86.

