Technology Sector Update for 02/16/2022: WIX,EJH,RXT,NET,ADI

Technology stocks were attempting to reverse their prior Wednesday declines, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising less than 0.1% this afternoon and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index falling less than 0.1%.

In company news, Wix.com (WIX) was more than 23% lower shortly before Wednesday's closing bell, earlier sinking over 29% to its lowest share price since April 2018 after the website-development company reported a 16% increase in Q4 revenue from year-ago levels, rising to $328.3 million but still lagged the Capital IQ consensus call expecting $332.8 million for the three months ended Dec. 31. It also sees Q1 revenue in a range of $338 million to $343 million compared with the $346.8 million analyst mean.

E-Home Household Service (EJH) fell 2.6% after it said it was forming a new artificial intelligence subsidiary to partner with other companies to build a metaverse platform. E-Home also will train metaverse brand ambassadors and household services personnel as part of the program.

Rackspace Technology (RXT) slid 2.3% after the cloud technologies company announced an expanded strategic partnership with Cloudflare (NET). The companies said Rackspace will provide managed services for the Cloudflare Zero Trust cybersecurity website through its Elastic Engineering for Security portfolio. Cloudflare shares also were sinking 5.3% this afternoon.

To the upside, Analog Devices (ADI) rose 3.8% after the electronics manufacturer reported fiscal Q1 results exceeding Wall Street expectations and also issuing an upbeat forecast for the current quarter. The company is projecting adjusted net income for the three months ending April 30 in a range of $1.97 to $2.17 per share on between $2.7 billion to $2.9 billion in revenue. Analysts, on average, are looking for $1.86 per share and $2.66 billion, respectively.

