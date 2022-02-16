Technology
ERIC

Technology Sector Update for 02/16/2022: ERIC, WIX, RBLX, XLK, SOXX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were declining premarket Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.63% lower and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently slipping by 0.89%.

Ericsson (ERIC) was down more than 12% after saying an internal investigation in 2019 that started after "unusual expense claims" in Iraq found "serious breaches of compliance rules" and evidence of "corruption-related" wrongdoing.

Wix.com (WIX) was over 17% lower after it booked a Q4 adjusted loss of $0.37 per share, compared with an adjusted loss of $0.03 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected an adjusted loss of $0.42.

Roblox (RBLX) reported a Q4 diluted loss of $0.25, compared with a $0.30 loss a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.07 on a non-GAAP basis and a loss of $0.12 per share on a GAAP basis. Roblox was recently retreating by more than 21%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ERIC WIX RBLX XLK SOXX

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular