Technology Sector Update for 02/16/2022: ERIC, WIX, RBLX, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were declining premarket Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.63% lower and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently slipping by 0.89%.

Ericsson (ERIC) was down more than 12% after saying an internal investigation in 2019 that started after "unusual expense claims" in Iraq found "serious breaches of compliance rules" and evidence of "corruption-related" wrongdoing.

Wix.com (WIX) was over 17% lower after it booked a Q4 adjusted loss of $0.37 per share, compared with an adjusted loss of $0.03 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected an adjusted loss of $0.42.

Roblox (RBLX) reported a Q4 diluted loss of $0.25, compared with a $0.30 loss a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.07 on a non-GAAP basis and a loss of $0.12 per share on a GAAP basis. Roblox was recently retreating by more than 21%.

