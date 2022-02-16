Technology Sector Update for 02/16/2022: EJH,RXT,ADI

Technology stocks were extending their Wednesday declines, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) slipping 1.4% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index falling 0.8% this afternoon.

In company news, E-Home Household Service (EJH) fell 2.6% after it said it was forming a new artificial intelligence subsidiary to partner with other companies to build a metaverse platform. E-Home also will train metaverse brand ambassadors and household services personnel as part of the program.

Rackspace Technology (RXT) slid 2% after the cloud technologies company announced an expanded strategic partnership with Cloudflare (NET). The companies said Rackspace will provide managed services for Cloudflare Zero Trust cybersecurity website through its Elastic Engineering for Security portfolio. Cloudflare shares also were sinking 5.3% this afternoon.

Analog Devices (ADI) rose 1% after the electronics manufacturer reported fiscal Q1 results exceeding Wall Street expectations and also issuing an upbeat forecast for the current quarter despite supply issues it expects will persist through the rest of its FY22. The company is projecting adjusted net income for the three months ending April 30 in a range of $1.97 to $2.17 per share on between $2.7 billion to $2.9 billion in revenue. Analysts, on average, are looking for $1.86 per share and $2.66 billion, respectively.

