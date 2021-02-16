Technology Sector Update for 02/16/2021: PLTR,ANY,CRKN,LHX

Technology stocks lost more ground this afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Tuesday slipping 0.3% this afternoon although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 0.7%.

In company news, Palantir Technologies (PLTR) dropped over 14% after the data analytics said it expects its revenue growth to slow over the next 12 months, upstaging a smaller-than-expected Q4 net loss. Palantir sees FY21 revenue rising more than 30% over its $1.07 billion in revenue last year and trailing its 47% year-over-year increase during the 12 months ended Dec. 31. The projected 30% growth also suggests around $1.39 billion in FY21 revenue, also lagging the $1.42 billion analyst mean.

Sphere 3D's (ANY) fell almost 17% after the Canadian virtualization software firm said it mutually agreed to scrap its proposed merger with a Rainmaker Worldwide (RAKR) subsidiary because the companies believe it's unlikely they can secure all of the regulatory approvals needed to complete the deal within an acceptable timeline. OTC-traded Rainmaker shares were 7% lower this afternoon.

Crown Electrokinetics (CRKN) slid 2% after the smart glass company Tuesday said it has completed its purchase of 10 electrokinetic technology patents from HP (HPQ) and will pay royalties of up to 1.25% based on cumulative gross revenue the acquired intellectual property generates through the end of 2029. HP shares were 1.1% lower this afternoon.

L3Harris Technologies (LHX) declined fractionally after Tuesday saying it will build transceivers connecting the Perseverance rover to overhead orbiters after it lands on Mars and throughout its expected 10-year lifespan. Financial terms of the company's project for NASA was not disclosed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.