Technology Sector Update for 02/16/2021: PLTR, BKI, CLGX, CSGP, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were gaining in Tuesday's pre-bell trading. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.30% higher and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently climbing past 1%.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) was slipping by more than 5% even as it posted a narrower Q4 net loss of $0.08 per share, compared with a loss of $0.29 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected a loss of $0.14 per share.

Black Knight (BKI) was up over 1% after it reported adjusted earnings of $0.60 per share in Q4, up from adjusted earnings of $0.54 per share a year earlier. The average forecast from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ was for adjusted earnings of $0.55 per share.

CoStar Group (CSGP) has made an all-stock offer to acquire CoreLogic (CLGX) in a deal that it says represents a 20% improvement to the value of CoreLogic's pending deal with Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners. Under the terms of the proposal, CoreLogic shareholders would receive 0.1019 CoStar common shares in exchange for each CoreLogic common share. CoreLogic was gaining over 5% in value recently.

