Technology Sector Update for 02/16/2021: ANY,CRKN,LHX

Technology stocks were narrowly lower, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Tuesday slipping 0.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 0.7% this afternoon.

In company news, Sphere 3D's (ANY) dropped almost 12% after the Canadian virtualization software firm said it mutually agreed to scrap its proposed merger with a Rainmaker Worldwide (RAKR) subsidiary because the companies believe it's unlikely they can secure all of the regulatory approvals needed to complete the deal within a acceptable timeline. OTC-traded Rainmaker shares were 7% lower this afternoon.

Crown Electrokinetics (CRKN) slid 2.7% after the smart glass company Tuesday said it has completed its purchase of 10 electrokinetic technology patents from HP (HPQ) and will pay royalties of up to 1.25% based on cumulative gross revenue the acquired intellectual property generates through the end of 2029. HP shares were 1.1% lower this afternoon.

L3Harris Technologies (LHX) declined fractionally after Tuesday saying it will build transceivers connecting the Perseverance rover to overhead orbiters after it lands on Mars and throughout its expected 10-year lifespan. Financial terms of the company's project for NASA was not disclosed.

ANY CRKN LHX

