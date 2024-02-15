Technology Sector Update for 02/15/2024: ZBRA, FROG, CSCO, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Thursday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.2% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was 1.6% higher recently.

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) was gaining over nearly 8% in value after saying it expects Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $2.30 to $2.60 per diluted share. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expect $2.07.

JFrog (FROG) was rallying nearly 20% after it reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $0.19 per diluted share, up from $0.04 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.12.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) was nearly 4% lower after it reported fiscal Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $0.87 per diluted share, down from $0.88 a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.