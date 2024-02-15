News & Insights

Technology
ZBRA

Technology Sector Update for 02/15/2024: ZBRA, FROG, CSCO, XLK, XSD

February 15, 2024 — 09:12 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Thursday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.2% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was 1.6% higher recently.

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) was gaining over nearly 8% in value after saying it expects Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $2.30 to $2.60 per diluted share. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expect $2.07.

JFrog (FROG) was rallying nearly 20% after it reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $0.19 per diluted share, up from $0.04 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.12.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) was nearly 4% lower after it reported fiscal Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $0.87 per diluted share, down from $0.88 a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ZBRA
FROG
CSCO
XLK
XSD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.