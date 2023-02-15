Technology Sector Update for 02/15/2023: TTD, RBLX, CRDO

Technology stocks were mixed late Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index marginally lower.

In company news, The Trade Desk (TTD) shares were climbing almost 27% after the company posted forecast-beating Q4 adjusted earnings and higher revenue.

Roblox (RBLX) jumped nearly 26% after reporting a Q4 loss of $0.48 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.25 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecasted a loss of $0.54 per share.

Credo Technology (CRDO) dropped over 46% after saying it expects revenue to be $30 million to $32 million in fiscal Q4 ending April 29, as the company's largest customer reduced its demand forecast. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expect $42 million.

