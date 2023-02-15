Technology Sector Update for 02/15/2023: CRDO, PGY, TTD, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were declining pre-bell Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down 0.36%, and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was 0.77% lower recently.

Credo Technology Group Holding (CRDO) was shedding over 45% in value after saying it expects revenue to be $30 million to $32 million in fiscal Q4 ending April 29, as the company's largest customer reduced its demand forecast. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expect $42 million.

Pagaya Technologies (PGY) reported a Q4 adjusted net loss of $0.01 per diluted share, compared with breakeven a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast a normalized loss of $0.03 per share. Pagaya Technologies was recently up more than 19%.

The Trade Desk (TTD) reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.38 per diluted share, down from $0.42 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.36. The Trade Desk was over 16% higher in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.