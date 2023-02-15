Technology
CRDO

Technology Sector Update for 02/15/2023: CRDO, PGY, TTD, XLK, SOXX

February 15, 2023 — 09:06 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were declining pre-bell Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down 0.36%, and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was 0.77% lower recently.

Credo Technology Group Holding (CRDO) was shedding over 45% in value after saying it expects revenue to be $30 million to $32 million in fiscal Q4 ending April 29, as the company's largest customer reduced its demand forecast. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expect $42 million.

Pagaya Technologies (PGY) reported a Q4 adjusted net loss of $0.01 per diluted share, compared with breakeven a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast a normalized loss of $0.03 per share. Pagaya Technologies was recently up more than 19%.

The Trade Desk (TTD) reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.38 per diluted share, down from $0.42 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.36. The Trade Desk was over 16% higher in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRDO
PGY
TTD
XLK
SOXX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.