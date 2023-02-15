Technology Sector Update for 02/15/2023: AAPL, TTD, CRDO

Technology stocks were lower Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) slipping 0.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor index was falling 0.5%.

In company news, Apple (AAPL) shares were rising 0.7% after Counterpoint Research said iPhone sales for January increased by about 6% year-over-year in China based on preliminary data, supported by the relaxation of COVID-19 policies.

The Trade Desk (TTD) shares were climbing over 25% after the company posted forecast-beating Q4 adjusted earnings and higher revenue.

Credo Technology (CRDO) was down over 46% after saying it expects revenue to be $30 million to $32 million in fiscal Q4 ending April 29, as the company's largest customer reduced its demand forecast. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expect $42 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.