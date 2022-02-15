Technology Sector Update for 02/15/2022: TSEM, INTC, ANET, FIS, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were rallying premarket Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up more than 1%, and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently gaining over 2% in value.

Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) was surging past 40% after Intel (INTC) said it agreed to acquire the company for a total enterprise value of $5.4 billion.

Arista Networks (ANET) was more than 8% higher after it reported Q4 net income of $0.82 per share, compared with $0.62 in the prior-year quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting EPS of $0.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.92 per diluted share, up from $1.62 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.90. Fidelity was recently down more than 6%.

