Technology Sector Update for 02/15/2022: SPCE,RESN,TSEM,INTC,ALLT

Technology stocks added to the Tuesday advance, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Tuesday rising 2.3% shortly before the closing bell and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index advancing 5.4% this afternoon.

In company news, Virgin Galactic (SPCE) continued its Tuesday advance, soaring 32% late in afternoon trading, after saying tickets will go on sale Wednesday for the general public on Wednesday to book an upcoming 90-minute spaceflight from the company's Spaceport America in New Mexico. Tickets are $450,000, with passengers paying a $150,000 deposit to reserve their seat and with the balance due shortly before launch.

Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) raced as much as 43% higher, topping out at a 17-year high of $47.47 per share after the Israeli chipmaker accepted a $5.4 billion buyout proposal by Intel (INTC). Investors will receive $53 in cash for each of their Tower shares, representing a 60% premium over Monday's close. Intel shares were 1.5% higher.

Resonant (RESN) more than tripled in value Tuesday, recently trading nearly 257% higher, after agreeing to a $295 million acquisition offer from Murata, with the Japanese electronics firm paying $4.50 per share in cash for the mobile device components manufacturer, or 266% above its last closing price.

To the downside, Allot (ALLT) was sliding almost 16% this afternoon, earlier sinking almost 21% to its lowest share price since March 2020, after the network infrastructure company reported a Q4 net loss of $0.06 per share, reversing a $0.01 per share profit during the same quarter last year, while revenue rose 4.9% year-over-year to $39.1 million but still lagging the $40.7 million analysts mean.

