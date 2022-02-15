Technology
RESN

Technology Sector Update for 02/15/2022: RESN,TSEM,INTC,ALLT

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were sharply higher, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Tuesday rising 1.6% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index advancing 3.8% this afternoon.

In company news, Resonant (RESN) shares more than tripled in value Tuesday, recently trading more than 249% higher, after agreeing to a $295 million acquisition offer from Murata, with the Japanese electronics firm paying $4.50 per share in cash for the mobile device components manufacturer, or 266% above its last closing price.

Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) was racing as much as 43% higher, topping out at a 17-year high of $47.47 per share, after the chipmaker accepted a $5.4 billion buyout proposal by Intel (INTC). Under terms of the acquisition bid, with investors will receiving $53 in cash for each Tower share, representing a 60% premium over Monday's close. Intel shares were 1.3% higher.

Allot (ALLT) was sliding almost 15% this afternoon, earlier sinking almost 21% to its lowest share price since March 2020, after the network infrastructure company reported a Q4 net loss of $0.06 per share, reversing a $0.01 per share profit during the same quarter last year, while revenue rose 4.9% year-over-year to $39.1 million but still lagging the $40.7 million analyst mean.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RESN TSEM INTC ALLT

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular