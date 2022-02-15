Technology Sector Update for 02/15/2022: RESN,TSEM,INTC,ALLT

Technology stocks were sharply higher, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Tuesday rising 1.6% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index advancing 3.8% this afternoon.

In company news, Resonant (RESN) shares more than tripled in value Tuesday, recently trading more than 249% higher, after agreeing to a $295 million acquisition offer from Murata, with the Japanese electronics firm paying $4.50 per share in cash for the mobile device components manufacturer, or 266% above its last closing price.

Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) was racing as much as 43% higher, topping out at a 17-year high of $47.47 per share, after the chipmaker accepted a $5.4 billion buyout proposal by Intel (INTC). Under terms of the acquisition bid, with investors will receiving $53 in cash for each Tower share, representing a 60% premium over Monday's close. Intel shares were 1.3% higher.

Allot (ALLT) was sliding almost 15% this afternoon, earlier sinking almost 21% to its lowest share price since March 2020, after the network infrastructure company reported a Q4 net loss of $0.06 per share, reversing a $0.01 per share profit during the same quarter last year, while revenue rose 4.9% year-over-year to $39.1 million but still lagging the $40.7 million analyst mean.

