Technology Sector Update for 02/14/2024: LYFT, UBER, SONY, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Wednesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.6% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) 1.7% higher.

Lyft (LYFT) was rallying past 21% after it overnight reported a Q4 net loss of $26.3 million, narrowing from a $588.1 million loss a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter that ended Dec. 31 was $1.22 billion, up from $1.18 billion a year earlier.

Uber Technologies (UBER) was up over 7% in value after saying its board has authorized the repurchase of up to $7 billion of the company's shares.

Sony Group (SONY) was over 1% higher after it reported higher fiscal Q3 earnings and sales and financial services revenue.

