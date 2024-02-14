News & Insights

Technology
LYFT

Technology Sector Update for 02/14/2024: LYFT, UBER, SONY, XLK, XSD

February 14, 2024 — 09:13 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Wednesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.6% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) 1.7% higher.

Lyft (LYFT) was rallying past 21% after it overnight reported a Q4 net loss of $26.3 million, narrowing from a $588.1 million loss a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter that ended Dec. 31 was $1.22 billion, up from $1.18 billion a year earlier.

Uber Technologies (UBER) was up over 7% in value after saying its board has authorized the repurchase of up to $7 billion of the company's shares.

Sony Group (SONY) was over 1% higher after it reported higher fiscal Q3 earnings and sales and financial services revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LYFT
UBER
SONY
XLK
XSD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.