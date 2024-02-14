Technology Sector Update for 02/14/2024: GTEC, AKAM, LYFT, GPN

Tech stocks were gaining late Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) advancing 0.9% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) climbing 2.5%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index rose 2%.

In corporate news, Greenland Technologies (GTEC) shares added 4.8% after it said its board approved the spin-off of its drivetrain systems business to create two separate publicly traded companies.

Akamai Technologies (AKAM) shares tumbled 7.7%. The company reported higher Q4 sales and earnings, but its revenue missed market expectations.

Lyft (LYFT) shares soared 33.6% as MoffettNathanson upgraded the stock to neutral from sell after the company reported Q4 results Tuesday.

Global Payments (GPN) reported stronger-than-expected gains in Q4 on Wednesday amid merchant solutions momentum, while saying that its 2024 financial outlook incorporates "a slightly more tempered economic environment." Its shares rose 2.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.