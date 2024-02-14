Technology Sector Update for 02/14/2024: AKAM, LYFT, GPN

Tech stocks were higher Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) adding 0.5% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) climbing 2%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index rose 1.7%.

In corporate news, Akamai Technologies (AKAM) shares tumbled past 8%. The company reported higher Q4 sales and earnings, but its revenue missed market expectations.

Lyft (LYFT) shares surged 30% as MoffettNathanson upgraded the stock to neutral from sell after the company reported Q4 results Tuesday.

Global Payments (GPN) reported stronger-than-expected gains in Q4 on Wednesday amid merchant solutions momentum, while saying that its 2024 financial outlook incorporates "a slightly more tempered economic environment." Its shares rose 0.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.