News & Insights

Technology
AKAM

Technology Sector Update for 02/14/2024: AKAM, LYFT, GPN

February 14, 2024 — 01:54 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were higher Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) adding 0.5% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) climbing 2%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index rose 1.7%.

In corporate news, Akamai Technologies (AKAM) shares tumbled past 8%. The company reported higher Q4 sales and earnings, but its revenue missed market expectations.

Lyft (LYFT) shares surged 30% as MoffettNathanson upgraded the stock to neutral from sell after the company reported Q4 results Tuesday.

Global Payments (GPN) reported stronger-than-expected gains in Q4 on Wednesday amid merchant solutions momentum, while saying that its 2024 financial outlook incorporates "a slightly more tempered economic environment." Its shares rose 0.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AKAM
LYFT
GPN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.