Technology Sector Update for 02/14/2023: PLTR, GFS, ENTG, XLK, SOXX

February 14, 2023 — 09:07 am EST

Technology stocks were gaining premarket Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.2% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was gaining 0.1%.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) was rising more than 14% in value, a day after the company reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.04 per diluted share, up from $0.02 a year ago. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ forecast $0.03.

GlobalFoundries (GFS) was over 2% higher after it posted Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.44 per diluted share, up from $0.18 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.32.

Entegris (ENTG) was declining by more than 3% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.83 per diluted share, down from $0.96 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $0.78.

