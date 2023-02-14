Technology Sector Update for 02/14/2023: BOXL, PLTR, TSM

Technology stocks increased late Tuesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.7% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index increasing about 2%.

In company news, Boxlight (BOXL) jumped almost 34% after reporting it secured board approval to repurchase up to $15 million of its Class A common shares through Jan. 26, 2027.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) climbed 18% after the company late Monday reported Q4 adjusted earnings and revenue that topped estimates by analysts.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) rose 1.8% after its board approved an investment of up to $3.5 billion in its Arizona chip plant.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.