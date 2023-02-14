Technology Sector Update for 02/14/2023: BOXL, PLTR, GOOG

Technology stocks were higher Tuesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.4% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index (SOX) advancing 1.6% this afternoon.

Boxlight (BOXL) was jumped 24%. The company plans to repurchase up to $15 million of its class A shares through Jan. 26, 2027.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) was up 16%. The company on Monday reported Q4 adjusted earnings and revenue that topped estimates by analysts.

Alphabet (GOOG) was down 1%. Reuters reported that Epic Games claimed in a Thursday filing with an appeals tribunal in New Delhi that Google allegedly failed to comply with a portion of the Competition Commission of India's directive that requires the tech giant to host third-party app stores on Play Store and allow apps to be downloaded without using Play Store.

