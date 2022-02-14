Technology Sector Update for 02/14/2022: SPLK, CSCO, BRAG, INTC, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was slipping by 0.32% and the iShares Semiconductor Sector ETF (SOXX) was recently down by 0.21%.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) has made a takeover offer for software maker Splunk (SPLK) worth more than $20 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The companies are not currently in active talks, the report said. Splunk was recently gaining over 7% in value.

Bragg's (BRAG) Oryx Gaming subsidiary said it has launched its online gaming content in the Czech Republic in partnership with Synot Group. Bragg was down around 1% recently.

Intel (INTC) was slightly advancing after it announced a strategic collaboration with Benteler EV Systems and Beep to develop and deploy autonomous electric vehicles in North America for first- and last-mile use in urban areas, with the aim to start deployments in the US in 2024.

