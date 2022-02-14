Technology Sector Update for 02/14/2022: GRVY,IRNT,ENPH

Technology stocks were advancing this afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Monday rising 0.5% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index advancing 1.0% this afternoon.

In company news, Gravity (GRVY) fell hard on Monday, at one point sinking almost 29% to its lowest price since May 2020, after the mobile games company said it expects to report around 97 billion South Korean won ($81 million), down compared with its 363.8 billion won ($108.7 million) during the previous quarter. Analyst estimates were not available.

IronNet (IRNT) was extending its Monday retreat, sinking 2.5% in recent trade, after the cybersecurity company Monday announced a stock purchase agreement with Tumim Stone Capital, which will buy up to $175 million of IronNet's shares at the company's option and at prevailing market price. Any net proceeds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes, IronNet said.

Enphase Energy (ENPH) rose 0.1% after the photovoltaic equipment company Monday said it was partnering renewable energy and grid tools company Swell Energy to expand solar energy and battery access in California, New York, and Hawaii.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.