Technology Sector Update for 02/14/2020: TLND, ROKU, NVDA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

MT Newswires
Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.05%

AAPL: +0.13%

IBM: Flat

CSCO: -0.15%

GOOG: +0.15%

Top technology stocks were narrowly mixed pre-market Friday.

Early movers include:

(-) Talend (TLND), which was down more than 10% even after it reported Q4 financial results that beat both EPS and revenue expectations. The company posted a non-GAAP loss of $0.07 per share, narrower than the $0.13 per share loss a year ago and beating the Capital IQ forecast for a projected loss of $0.20.

(+) Roku (ROKU) was more than 8% higher as it booked a Q4 loss per share of $0.13, compared with $0.05 earnings a year ago. That matches the consensus estimate of $0.13 loss compiled by Capital IQ. Revenue jumped to $411.2 million from $275.7 million, exceeding analysts' estimate of $392.7 million.

(+) NVIDIA (NVDA) was advancing by more than 6% as its adjusted EPS jumped to $1.89 in Q4 from $0.80 a year earlier, smashing analysts' estimates of $1.67 in a Capital IQ survey. Revenue surged to $3.11 billion from $2.21 billion a year ago, also surpassing the $2.98 billion consensus.

