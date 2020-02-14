Technology Sector Update for 02/14/2020: PDFS,SVMK,VECO,ANET

Top Tech Stocks

Technology stocks still were posting small gains Friday afternoon, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 climbing about 0.2%, overcoming a 0.4% decline for chipmakers as measured by the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) PDF Solutions (PDFS) fell over 4% after the software company missed Wall Street estimates with its Q4 earnings, upstaging better-than-expected revenue for the period. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.03 during the final three months of 2019, reversing a $0.01 per share net loss during the year-ago period but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus by $0.02 per share.

In other sector news:

(+) SurveyMonkey (SVMK) Friday jumped 18% Friday, earlier touching an all-time high of $22.03 a share after reporting better-than-expected Q4 financial results and also forecasting Q1 and FY20 revenue exceeding analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, the survey software firm narrowed its Q4 net loss to $0.02 per share on $84.3 million in revenue, beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.04 per share adjusted net loss and $83.8 million in revenue.

(+) Veeco Instruments (VECO) climbed 11% after the chip-making supplier reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.11 per share, reversing a $0.16 per share adjusted loss during the same quarter last year and doubling up the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.08 per share. Revenue rose 14.3% year-over-year to $113.2 million, also beating the $111.1 million analyst mean.

(-) Arista Networks (ANET) declined 6% on Friday after the cloud networking equipment firm reported non-GAAP net income of $2.29 a share and $552.5 million in revenue during its Q4 ended Dec. 31. Analysts, on average, had been expecting the company to earn $2.09 per share, excluding one-time items, on $551.4 million in revenue.

