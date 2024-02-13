Technology Sector Update for 02/13/2024: TRIP, BLKB, TDC

Tech stocks fell Tuesday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) dropping 1.7% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) tumbling 3%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index shed 2%.

In corporate news, Tripadvisor (TRIP) shares surged 15% after the company said a special committee of independent directors was formed to evaluate any proposals for a potential deal or alternatives.

Blackbaud (BLKB) dropped 13% after the company said it expects 2024 non-GAAP EPS of $4.12 to $4.38. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expect $4.57.

Teradata (TDC) plunged 22% as several analysts cut their price targets after the company reported Q4 earnings and Q1 and 2024 guidance late Monday.

