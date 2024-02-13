Technology Sector Update for 02/13/2024: TDC, DDOG, ZI, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were retreating premarket Tuesday, with the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) down 4.5% and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) 1.9% lower.

Teradata (TDC) was more than 17% lower after saying it expects Q1 and 2024 non-GAAP earnings of $0.53 to $0.57 per diluted share and $2.15 to $2.31, respectively. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expect $0.74 and $2.38, respectively.

Datadog (DDOG) was down more than 6% after saying it expects Q1 and 2024 non-GAAP net income of $0.33 to $0.35 per share and $1.38 to $1.44, respectively. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expect $0.39 and $1.78, respectively.

ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) was rallying past 14% after it overnight reported Q4 revenue of $316.4 million, up from $301.7 million a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $310.5 million.

