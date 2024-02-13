News & Insights

Technology
TDC

Technology Sector Update for 02/13/2024: TDC, DDOG, ZI, XLK, XSD

February 13, 2024 — 09:11 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were retreating premarket Tuesday, with the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) down 4.5% and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) 1.9% lower.

Teradata (TDC) was more than 17% lower after saying it expects Q1 and 2024 non-GAAP earnings of $0.53 to $0.57 per diluted share and $2.15 to $2.31, respectively. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expect $0.74 and $2.38, respectively.

Datadog (DDOG) was down more than 6% after saying it expects Q1 and 2024 non-GAAP net income of $0.33 to $0.35 per share and $1.38 to $1.44, respectively. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expect $0.39 and $1.78, respectively.

ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) was rallying past 14% after it overnight reported Q4 revenue of $316.4 million, up from $301.7 million a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $310.5 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TDC
DDOG
ZI
XLK
XSD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.