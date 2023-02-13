Technology
Technology Sector Update for 02/13/2023: MNDY, TDC, CHKP, XLK, SOXX

February 13, 2023 — 08:53 am EST

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was unchanged, and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was recently up 0.36%.

monday.com (MNDY) was gaining more than 10% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.44 per diluted share, swinging back from a per-share loss of $0.26 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.36 per share.

Teradata (TDC) posted Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.35, down from $0.57 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.30. Teradata was up more than 10% recently.

Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) reported Q4 adjusted EPS of $2.45, up from $2.25 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $2.36. Check Point Software Technologies was slipping past 2% in recent premarket activity.

