Technology Sector Update for 02/13/2023: META, TDC, MNDY, LBTYA

Technology stocks were higher Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 1.7% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index advancing 1.4%.

In company news, Meta Platforms (META) was up over 3% after The Financial Times reported that the tech giant has delayed finalizing budgets for several teams as it plans another round of job cuts.

Teradata (TDC) was up over 13% after the company posted Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.35, down from $0.57 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.30.

Monday.com (MNDY) was rising over 11% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.44 per share, swinging back from a per-share loss of $0.26 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.36 per share.

Liberty Global (LBTYA) was down 1.8% after the company said it has acquired 1.335 billion shares in Vodafone, which is 4.92% of the telecom company's outstanding share capital.

