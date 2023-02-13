Technology Sector Update for 02/13/2023: FSLY, TDC, MNDY

Technology stocks increased Monday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 1.6% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index increasing 1.5% this afternoon.

In company news, Fastly (FSLY) shares surged 26% after BofA Securities upgraded the company's stock to buy from underperform and raised its price target to $16 from $10.50.

Teradata (TDC) climbed 16% after the company reported Q4 adjusted EPS that topped estimates by analysts.

Monday.com (MNDY) climbed 12%. The company reported Q4 adjusted earnings that surprised analysts expected a loss.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.