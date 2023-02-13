Technology
FSLY

Technology Sector Update for 02/13/2023: FSLY, TDC, MNDY

February 13, 2023 — 03:16 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks increased Monday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 1.6% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index increasing 1.5% this afternoon.

In company news, Fastly (FSLY) shares surged 26% after BofA Securities upgraded the company's stock to buy from underperform and raised its price target to $16 from $10.50.

Teradata (TDC) climbed 16% after the company reported Q4 adjusted EPS that topped estimates by analysts.

Monday.com (MNDY) climbed 12%. The company reported Q4 adjusted earnings that surprised analysts expected a loss.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FSLY
TDC
MNDY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.