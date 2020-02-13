Technology
CSCO

Technology Sector Update for 02/13/2020: CSCO, SSTK, DAVA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, GOOG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: -0.76%

AAPL: -1.10%

IBM: -0.59%

CSCO: -5.29%

GOOG: -0.48%

Technology heavyweights were declining in pre-market trading Thursday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Cisco Systems (CSCO), which was more than 5% lower after it posted Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $0.77, compared with $0.73 a year ago. That beat the consensus estimate of $0.76 compiled by Capital IQ.

(-) Shutterstock (SSTK) was down more than 5% in value as it earned Q4 adjusted net income of $0.26 per share, down from $0.59 per share a year ago, which fell short of the average estimate of $0.40 as compiled by Capital IQ.

(+) Endava (DAVA) was climbing more than 3% as it posted fiscal Q2 adjusted EPS of GBP0.30 ($0.39), up from GBP0.20 a year ago and beating the estimate compiled by Capital IQ for GBP0.21 a share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CSCO SSTK DAVA MSFT AAPL

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular