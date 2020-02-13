Technology Sector Update for 02/13/2020: CSCO, SSTK, DAVA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: -0.76%

AAPL: -1.10%

IBM: -0.59%

CSCO: -5.29%

GOOG: -0.48%

Technology heavyweights were declining in pre-market trading Thursday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Cisco Systems (CSCO), which was more than 5% lower after it posted Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $0.77, compared with $0.73 a year ago. That beat the consensus estimate of $0.76 compiled by Capital IQ.

(-) Shutterstock (SSTK) was down more than 5% in value as it earned Q4 adjusted net income of $0.26 per share, down from $0.59 per share a year ago, which fell short of the average estimate of $0.40 as compiled by Capital IQ.

(+) Endava (DAVA) was climbing more than 3% as it posted fiscal Q2 adjusted EPS of GBP0.30 ($0.39), up from GBP0.20 a year ago and beating the estimate compiled by Capital IQ for GBP0.21 a share.

