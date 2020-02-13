Technology Sector Update for 02/13/2020: CPAH,PATH.TO,DAVA,CSCO

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT +0.11%

AAPL -0.57%

IBM -0.43%

CSCO -5.33%

GOOG -0.21%

Technology stocks were narrowly higher, with shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 advancing 0.1% this afternoon although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index has pushed out to a 0.4% gain in recent trade.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) CounterPath (CPAH) rose more than 30% after the networking software firm announced a five-year subscription deal with Vodafone Fiji (VOD) for its Bria mobile phone applications and Stretto voice-calling platform for customers in Fiji and neighboring islands. Financial terms were not disclosed.

In other sector news:

(+) Endava (DAVA) climbed almost 13% after automation services company Thursday reported non-GAAP net income of GBP0.30 per share for its fiscal Q2 ended Dec. 31, up from GBP0.20 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus. Revenue grew 19.6% to GBP85.9 million, topping the GBP83 million analyst mean.

(-) Cisco Systems (CSCO) slid 5.6% after the networking equipment company reported better-than-expected financial results for the three months ended Jan. 25. Some analysts said orders were weak.

