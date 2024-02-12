Technology Sector Update for 02/12/2024: SNAP, BMR, NVDA, TRMB, MNDY

Tech stocks were mixed late Monday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.7% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) gaining 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index rose 0.1%.

In corporate news, Snap (SNAP) shares jumped 5.2% after the company said Monday it's buying back $100 million of 0.25% convertible senior notes due 2025 and $351.2 million of 0.75% convertible senior notes due 2026 in privately negotiated deals.

Beamr Imaging (BMR) shares skyrocketed 527% after the company said Monday it plans to present joint research with Nvidia (NVDA) related to automated video conversion at a conference in Denver.

Trimble (TRMB) shares rose 4.5% after the company reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.63 per diluted share, up from $0.60 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.60.

Monday.com (MNDY) shares dropped 10% following its Q4 earnings report.

