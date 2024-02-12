News & Insights

Technology
SNAP

Technology Sector Update for 02/12/2024: SNAP, BMR, NVDA, TRMB, MNDY

February 12, 2024 — 03:44 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were mixed late Monday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.7% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) gaining 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index rose 0.1%.

In corporate news, Snap (SNAP) shares jumped 5.2% after the company said Monday it's buying back $100 million of 0.25% convertible senior notes due 2025 and $351.2 million of 0.75% convertible senior notes due 2026 in privately negotiated deals.

Beamr Imaging (BMR) shares skyrocketed 527% after the company said Monday it plans to present joint research with Nvidia (NVDA) related to automated video conversion at a conference in Denver.

Trimble (TRMB) shares rose 4.5% after the company reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.63 per diluted share, up from $0.60 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.60.

Monday.com (MNDY) shares dropped 10% following its Q4 earnings report.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SNAP
BMR
NVDA
TRMB
MNDY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.