Technology Sector Update for 02/12/2021: INPX,CGNX,IIVI,COHR,LITE,MTKI,TUFN

Technology stocks were edging slightly higher in late trade Friday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) climbing 0.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index advanced 0.9%.

In company news, II-VI (IIVI) slid 9.8% after the optical components maker announced a $6.5 billion buyout bid for laser maker Coherent (COHR) early Friday, offering $260 per share in cash and stock in an effort to outbid Coherent's merger partner Lumentum (LITE) and another unsolicited suitor, MTK Instruments (MTKI). Under the terms of II-VI's proposed transaction, Coherent investors would receive $130 in cash and 1.3055 shares of II-VI common stock for each of their shares. Coherent shares were more than 14% higher this afternoon.

Inpixon (INPX) fell almost 14% after the data analytics company Friday priced a $30 million at-the-market offering of 15 million common shares to a single institutional investor at $2 apiece, or 13.8% under Thursday's closing price. The unnamed investor also received an equal number of five-year warrants exercisable at $2 a share. Inpixon is expecting to use the proceeds for acquisitions or other activities to accelerate its growth.

Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN) tumbled nearly 19% after the network security firm Friday issued a FY21 revenue outlook narrowly trailing Wall Street expectations, projecting $105 million to $113 million in revenue. Analysts, on average, are expecting $113.1 million in FY21 revenue, according to Capital IQ.

Among advancers, Cognex (CGNX) rose as much as 13%, reaching a new all-time high of $101.82 after the machine vision company reported better-than-expected Q4 financial results and projected Q1 revenue ahead of analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, Cognex earned $0.32 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31 on $223.6 million in revenue, compared with the analysts' consensus for non-GAAP net income of $0.27 per share on $194.2 million in revenue.

